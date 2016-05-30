Grand opening of Tesla’s Gigafactory set for July 29th

Though parts of the Gigafactory have been operational for a few months, the July date celebrates the factory becoming fully operational, reports the Verge. On that date lucky VIPs and Tesla owners will be able to tour the massive battery factory, which is pivotal in the production of the Model 3 electric vehicle. By 2020 the Gigafactory is expected to produce 35 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity per year, which the company says is more than all the world’s lithium ion batteries produced in 2013.

[Photo by OnInnovation]