advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Iran gives messaging apps one year to move data onto servers inside the country

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read


The order came from Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace on Sunday, reports Reuters. “Foreign messaging companies active in the country are required to transfer all data and activity linked to Iranian citizens into the country in order to ensure their continued activity,” its new regulations stated. The order sent shockwaves across Iranian social media users who fear that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will use the data to silence and arrest people expressing views incompatible with his government.

[Photo via Wikimedia Commons]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life