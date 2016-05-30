advertisement
North Korea has a hilarious Facebook clone

By Michael Grothaus

Called “Best Korea’s Social Network” the site looks suspiciously similar to the world’s most popular social network, reports CNN. The site is hosted inside North Korea itself—which is “very unusual” an expert tells the outlet—and was available to those outside the country for a few days. During that time a number of fake accounts were created, including some claiming to be Kim Jong Un that posted photos of the authoritarian leader as the boy from the Pixar film Up

