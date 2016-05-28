Stories to read, videos to watch this weekend

• Why might Verizon want to buy Yahoo? Ainsley O’Connell digs deep into the connectivity giant’s media ambitions. – Anjali Mullany, Verizon’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Play To Take On Netflix, Amazon, Google & Facebook

• Great explainer on the poetry and structure behind rap music. – Nikita Richardson, Rapping, deconstructed: The best rhymers of all time

• This is well-reported and illuminates the horrific structure of elite academic bureaucracy – Cale Weissman, Yale’s World-Famous Ethics Professor Accused Of Sexual Harassment

• Phenomenal reporting that takes a subject so often overlooked and ignored and making it so compelling and touching. A lot of New York’s major squares were potter’s fields, and we walk over them without a thought that thousands are still buried underneath our feet in mass graves there. I never really thought about how the practice still continues to this day. Which, in such a huge metropolis there’s a need for efficient state burial, but the way some of it is handled, especially predatory guardians and end of life care is just tragic and heartbreaking. – Luke Delahanty, Unearthing the Secrets of New York’s Mass Graves

• Time for something light-hearted. Two of my favorite restaurant reviews ever – Luke Delahanty, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar, and Senor Frog’s.

[Image: Flickr, Simon Cocks]