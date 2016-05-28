Pierre Omidyar: No “bad blood” between me & Peter Thiel

The New York Post reported earlier this week that the eBay co-founder’s First Look Media has been contacting news organizations that might want to file amicus support for Gawker, which is currently appealing a $140 million judgment awarded to the wrestler Hulk Hogan over the publication of a sex tape by the sometimes controversial website. Hogan’s lawsuit was financed by a $10 million contribution from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.