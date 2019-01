For the third time, Elon Musk’s company successfully brought a Falcon 9 back to Earth today, just nine minutes after the 5:39 p.m. ET launch of the THAICOM 8 mission.

As a former colleague of mine put it when SpaceX landed its rocket on at-sea droneship the second time, it was even more important in some ways than the first time, given that it proves they can repeat the feat. The third time emphasizes that even more.