Gawker vs. Hulk Hogan = Pierre Omidyar vs. Peter Thiel

Remember how the wars in Vietnam and Korea were, in many ways, proxy wars between the U.S. and the Soviet Union? Now, it appears the battle between Hulk Hogan and Gawker has become its own kind of proxy war: one between Silicon Valley billionaires with bad blood.

According to the New York Post, eBay and First Look Media founder Pierre Omidyar is currying support for Gawker, following the verdict in its legal fight with Hulk Hogan—whose suit against Gawker was backed by uber-VC Peter Thiel.

From the Post:

Omidyar’s First Look Media, the online news venture that includes The Intercept, is reaching out to other media organizations to file friend-of-the-court briefs in support of Nick Denton’s Gawker, which could be bankrupted by the Hogan judgment.

The Post also notes that the enmity between Omidyar and PayPal co-founder Thiel dates back to when eBay bought the payments company.