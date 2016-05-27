A new law just gave the French another excuse to work less

The French recently passed the El Khomri labor law, which seeks to extend the country’s 35-hour work week but includes a clause that protects the “right to disconnect.” Yes, you read that right!

At companies with more than 50 people, French law now requires that employers clearly delineate the hours during which workers are expected to check work email. Once the work day is up, employees have no obligation to field emails: As the New Yorker‘s Lauren Collins wrote, “The right to disconnect is effectively the right to be forgotten between the hours of six and nine.”

It’s worth pointing out that France has over twice as many 49-person companies as it does companies with 50 or more people. Why? Because a host of stringent labor laws kick in only when companies have 50-plus employees.