Internet chokes up over Heimlich saving woman with Heimlich

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

He may have come up with the Heimlich maneuver, but until this week, Dr. Heimlich had never used the Heimlich to save someone who was actually choking. On Monday, the doctor was on hand when an 87-year-old woman at the Deupree House, a retirement community where Heimlich now spends his days not using the Heimlich, started choking on her hamburger. 

“Just the fact that a 96-year-old man could perform that, is impressive,” Phil Heimlich, the doctor’s son, told the Cincinnati Inquirer. True that! 

