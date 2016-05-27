Should you review your doctor on Yelp? 

Patients are increasingly turning to online review sites like Yelp to rate and review their experiences with doctors. These reviews range from glowing to downright nasty : “Doctor was rushed and unpleasant. Horrible bedside manner.”

Doctors argue that patients will often write critically if they don’t get want they want, a prescription say, which might not be in their best interest. So naturally, they turn to Yelp to defend themselves. But a new report in the Washington Post found that these doctors are inadvertently sharing sensitive patient information online when pushing back against negative reviews. Not good.

Should we complain about our experiences at the doctor’s office in the same manner that we excoriate hotel staff or bank tellers? Let me (@chrissyfarr) know what you think on Twitter.