Inflatable space habitat experiment fails miserably

NASA just can’t get the inflatable space habitat to work. It tried several times this week, but all efforts fell flat.

The lightweight device, called the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module or BEAM, was designed to give astronauts more room on space stations. It was developed by Bigelow Aerospace, founded 17 years ago by hotel tycoon Robert Bigelow. The hope was that it might work on the moon or Mars as well. But first, they have to get it to inflate.