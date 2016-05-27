advertisement
Siri and other voice assistants are leaving disabled users behind

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

Voice controlled personal assistants may be all the rage, but they don’t work for everyone. A.I. voicebots like Siri, Alexa, Cortana and Google Assistant have trouble responding to users with certain vocal disabilities, according to the Scientific American

The shortcoming, which reportedly affects 9 million Americans, stems from the fact that voice assistant technology is built using neural networks that learn human language by analyzing aggregate speech patterns and pinpointing common patterns. As a result, these otherwise smart machines have a hard time understanding people with stutters, cerebral palsy, vocal cysts and other disorders. 

