Trump’s energy plan: More fossil fuels please

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has laid out an energy plan that involves more fossil fuel drilling, fracking, and fewer regulations.

“We’re going to deal with real environmental challenges, not the phony ones we’ve been hearing about,” Trump said during a speech in Bismarck, N.D., the center of the U.S. oil and gas boom. Presumably those include the Paris climate agreement, which Trump vowed to “cancel.”

Trump: I’ll look at "real environmental challenges not the phony ones we’ve been looking at." What’s the phony ones? — Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) May 26, 2016

Trump: I know a lot about solar and I’ve gone solar on occasion — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 26, 2016

Some highlights here.