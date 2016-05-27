advertisement
Trump’s energy plan: More fossil fuels please

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has laid out an energy plan that involves more fossil fuel drilling, fracking, and fewer regulations. 

“We’re going to deal with real environmental challenges, not the phony ones we’ve been hearing about,” Trump said during a speech in Bismarck, N.D., the center of the U.S. oil and gas boom. Presumably those include the Paris climate agreement, which Trump vowed to “cancel.”

Some highlights here. 

