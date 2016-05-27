Women are more outspoken on Facebook than in… most other places 

A new study reveals that women are more assertive in their Facebook posts than men—results that the WSJ says “mark a departure from prior observations, which have shown that men tend to be more dominant and assertive than women.” I wonder why!

The study’s authors think this could speak to a societal sea change, but the findings likely stem from their other theory—that women may be more comfortable expressing themselves on Facebook, where they are usually amongst friends. They may also feel like Facebook, whose U.S. users are 57% female, is a safer space than, say, Twitter, where the user base skews more male.

Read more.