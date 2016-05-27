Twilio CEO references Star Trek in filing for $100 million IPO

Think about it: in the fictional future, Star Trek communicators are perfectly useful—Captain Picard is never interrupted during a Red Alert by a tele-marketer. The dry cleaner never interrupts a Holodeck session to let him know his Starfleet uniform is ready to be picked up; yet when the Borg are approaching at warp speed, you better believe that contextually meaningful and relevant communication gets through with urgency. You’ll receive every communication that’s relevant to an important task at the right time, with context embedded within the communication. That’s because communication will be a function of that task, app or workflow—not a standalone activity. Picking up a phone to dial 10 digits and “make a call” will become as antiquated as “going online.” There is no going online anymore—the Internet just is. So is receiving your notification from a ride sharing service that your car is arriving—you don’t think of it as communication because it’s so seamless and obvious.