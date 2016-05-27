Asian-American rapper fights for visibility in films—by inserting himself into all of them

The latest salvo in the fight for better Asian-American representation in films finds a rapper following in the footsteps of the #StarringJohnCho meme. Legendary battle-rapper Dumbfounded—who is no stranger to movies himself, having starred in a documentary earlier this year—has just released a playful, but on-message music video, in which he replaces the white leads from just about every popular movie in existence.
Dumbfounded’s song and video are entertaining indicators that the recent outrage won’t go away quietly.