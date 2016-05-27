Watch Steven Spielberg’s Harvard commencement speech here

My job is to create a world that lasts two hours. Your job is to create a world that lasts forever. You are the future innovators, motivators, leaders and caretakers.

We are spending more time looking down at our devices than in each others’ eyes.

I wish you all a true Hollywood-style happy ending. I hope you outrun the T-Rex, catch the criminal, and for your parents’ sake, maybe every now and then — just like ET — go home.

P.S. He talks about receiving 3 college credits in paleontology for his work on Jurassic Park. He finally attended college in his fifties, to set a good example for his children.