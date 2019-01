A Pennsylvania woman was recently found to be infected with a “superbug” that’s resistant to a “last-resort” antibiotic, leading CDC Director Tom Frieden to comment that “the end of the road isn’t very far away for antibiotics.”

Will doctors look on helplessly as bacteria consume us from within, all before the legions of self-aware machines get a chance to descend on us from without? That’s no idle question. Ponder it this long weekend—and go wash your hands.