Morning intelligence

• A new study links radio frequencies emitted by cell phones to tumors found in the brain and heart of male rats exposed to the radiation.

• Google won a copyright lawsuit brought by Oracle, one that had troubled experts who felt a ruling against Google could jeopardize the use of open source technology in Silicon Valley.

• Last night, Gawker founder Nick Denton penned an open letter to Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, who helped fund Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against the site, and challenged him to an “open and public debate.”

• SpaceX postponed its fifth rocket launch—which was supposed to take place yesterday—and said it would take place “no earlier than” today.