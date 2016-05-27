Apple shares soar after Warren Buffet buys a stake

For the last few months AAPL shares have had a tough time, sinking below $90 for the first time in years. But while the doomsayers were predicting demise for the iPhone maker for the umpteenth time billionaire investor Warren Buffet was busy buying 9.8 million shares of Apple stock, reports Fortune. Since news of Buffet’s take was released in an SEC filing on May 16, Apple shares have rebounded and astonishing 9% in just 10 days.