A major government study has found a link between cellphones and cancer

The massive $25 million National Toxicology Program study’s finding is “explosive,” according to the Wall Street Journal. It found a clear link between the radio frequencies emitted by cellphones and the occurrences of two types of tumors in rats–one in heart cells, and another in brain cells. The study notes that while there were “low incidences” of each type of tumor, it points out that “given the widespread global usage of mobile communications among users of all ages, even a very small increase in the incidence of disease resulting from exposure to [radio-frequency radiation] could have broad implications for public health.”