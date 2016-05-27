Facebook and Microsoft are building the Atlantic’s fastest undersea cable

That cable will stretch for 4,100 miles and connect Virginia to Bilbao, Spain, reports the Guardian. The aim of the undersea cable is to provide higher bandwidth to make global Internet services faster with data transfer speeds topping out at 160 terabits per second. The cable will be managed by Spanish telecoms provider Telefónica, which will sell its services to other companies but Microsoft and Facebook will get a dedicated “private highway” on the cable for their data. Fast global Internet connections is particularly important to Facebook, which has high hopes for its burgeoning Live Video service. Construction of the cable will begin in August and will be completed by October 2017.