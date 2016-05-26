Gawker owner asks Peter Thiel: “Is your goal to bankrupt, buy or wound” us?

On the same day that the site hired an investment banker “to help it explore strategic options, including a possible sale” per the New York Times, owner Nick Denton returned fire at his nemesis. In a sharply worded letter published on the site, Denton mocked Thiel, the billionaire investor who has funded lawsuits against Gawker Media, as turning into the definition of a “comic-book villain.” He also challenged him to a quasi-debate, with a moderator, in front of an audience to discuss their differences. In a long list of questions, he asked him: