Gawker owner asks Peter Thiel: “Is your goal to bankrupt, buy or wound” us?

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

On the same day that the site hired an investment banker “to help it explore strategic options, including a possible sale” per the New York Times, owner Nick Denton returned fire at his nemesis. In a sharply worded letter published on the site, Denton mocked Thiel, the billionaire investor who has funded lawsuits against Gawker Media, as turning into the definition of a “comic-book villain.” He also challenged him to a quasi-debate, with a moderator, in front of an audience to discuss their differences. In a long list of questions, he asked him: 

Is your goal to bankrupt, buy, or wound Gawker Media? If you were to own the company after a final judgment in the Hogan case, what would your editorial strategy be?

