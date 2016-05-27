America’s strongest biometric privacy law is in peril

Known as the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), this Illinois state law expressly forbids companies from collecting personal identifiers from people without informed consent.

A new amendment is being quietly pushed through that would dramatically change the meaning of the law.

Over the last year, Facebook has been fighting a class action lawsuit that alleges that its photo tagging program–which scans digital photos, and uses facial recognition to automatically identify people–is in direct violation of the Illinois law.

This latest amendment would change all that. Chris Dore, a partner at the law firm Edelson PC (which represents the class action suit being brought against Facebook) explained to Fast Company that this change would essentially “carve out a huge chunk of it.”

