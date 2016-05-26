NYT editor blames Trump for not condemning his supporters’ anti-Semitic tweets

In a Sunday opinion piece, Weisman called out Trump for not speaking out:

And still, we have heard nothing from Mr. Trump, no denunciation, no broad renouncing of racist, anti-Semitic support, no expressions of sympathy for its victims. The Republican Jewish Coalition on Tuesday released what can only be described as equivocation as an art form: “We abhor any abuse of journalists, commentators and writers, whether it be from Sanders, Clinton or Trump supporters. There is no room for any of this in any campaign.”