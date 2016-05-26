advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

NYT editor blames Trump for not condemning his supporters’ anti-Semitic tweets

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Jonathan Weisman, a deputy Washington editor at the New York Times, had no idea what would happen when he tweeted out an op-ed piece, “This is how fascism comes to America,” by historian Robert Kagan last Wednesday night. Within minutes, he was inundated by a barrage of vicious anti-Semitic comments, including gruesome images like Weisman pictured as a concentration camp inmate while Trump in a Nazi uniform prepares to push a button labeled “gas.” 

In a Sunday opinion piece, Weisman called out Trump for not speaking out:

And still, we have heard nothing from Mr. Trump, no denunciation, no broad renouncing of racist, anti-Semitic support, no expressions of sympathy for its victims. The Republican Jewish Coalition on Tuesday released what can only be described as equivocation as an art form: “We abhor any abuse of journalists, commentators and writers, whether it be from Sanders, Clinton or Trump supporters. There is no room for any of this in any campaign.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life