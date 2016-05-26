advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

These Silicon Valley VCs jumped to Peter Thiel’s defense 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Today, news broke that Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley-based billionaire had quietly funded Hulk Hogan’s $10 million lawsuit against gossip site Gawker, because he felt it had been overly critical to other wealthy people in the public eye. Journalists, free-speech activists and others strongly excoriated Thiel, but a few venture capitalists jumped to his defense.

Here’s a sprinkling of some of the most sympathetic tweets of the day, from those in Silicon Valley who support Thiel’s war against Gawker.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life