These Silicon Valley VCs jumped to Peter Thiel’s defense 

Today, news broke that Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley-based billionaire had quietly funded Hulk Hogan’s $10 million lawsuit against gossip site Gawker , because he felt it had been overly critical to other wealthy people in the public eye. Journalists, free-speech activists and others strongly excoriated Thiel, but a few venture capitalists jumped to his defense.

Here’s a sprinkling of some of the most sympathetic tweets of the day, from those in Silicon Valley who support Thiel’s war against Gawker.

I don’t agree with @peterthiel on everything, but in the case of Thiel v. @gawker he is a hero: 100% in the right, fighting against evil. — jason (@Jason) May 26, 2016

@karaswisher @Recode click bait journalists need to be taught lessons. Far less ethics and more click chasing in press today. I’m for #theil — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) May 26, 2016