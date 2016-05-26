Don’t hold your breath waiting for Facebook to penalize Peter Thiel

Recode ‘s Kara Swisher did some digging to see whether venture capitalist Peter Thiel’s secret $10 million funding of Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker will impact his relationship with Facebook, where he was the first outside investor and has long been a director. Her conclusion: It sure doesn’t look like he’ll face any serious repercussions.

My take? Judging from the highly unscientific evidence provided by my Twitter feed, most of the people who are throwing fits over Thiel’s actions are journalists and First-Amendment activists. Civilians either aren’t as irate or are actively rooting for the billionaire versus the purveyor of scandal. Assuming things stay that way, it seems likely that Facebook will prefer to distance itself from the whole matter rather than punish Thiel (or, for that matter, defend him).

@harrymccracken I’m guessing you’re upset because a journalist may now be held responsible for what they write. — NoSlackDelta (@Demon31G) May 26, 2016

(Disclaimer: Valleywag, the Gawker-owned blog whose long-ago coverage of Thiel inspired his lasting enmity, used to write about me quite often, but mostly to do things like wish me a happy birthday.)