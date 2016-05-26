Watch SpaceX’s latest launch and ocean landing attempt

Today at 5:40 p.m. ET, SpaceX is set to launch a commercial communications satellite called Thaicom-8. (Update: SpaceX has extended the launch window to 7:40 p.m. ET.) After the satellite is well on its way to orbit, engineers hope to recover the Falcon 9 rocket by landing it vertically on a floating robotic platform at sea. SpaceX has successfully completed this tricky ocean maneuver twice before—can it stick the landing a third time? Or, like multiple previous attempts, will this one end in a fireball? We’ll be watching the live stream here: