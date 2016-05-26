Here’s proof that the media was more obsessed with Trump than readers were

Throughout the campaign, Republican nominee Donald Trump sucked all the air out of the room and seemed to dominate every headline and about 98% of the airtime on CNN. The public was constantly reminded that Trump was driving traffic. “He stepped on to the presidential campaign stage precisely at a moment when the media is struggling against deep insecurities about its financial future,” former Today show anchor Ann Curry told Nicholas Kristof. “The truth is, the media has needed Trump like a crack addict needs a hit.'”

But the truth, as with so many things about Donald J. Trump, is a little different. After analyzing more than 1 billion page views across more than 100,000 news stories about Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, and John Kasich, the researchers at Parse.ly crunched the numbers to determine which candidates were getting the most attention from reporters and readers.

And though Trump was by far the subject of the most stories, Clinton actually got more page views per article. (The chart below only shows the remaining candidates; Cruz and Kasich’s page views/article were below that for stories about Clinton.)