Schrödinger’s cat now has to live or die in two boxes, thanks to Yale scientists

You probably know the Schrödinger’s cat paradox: If a theoretical cat is placed in a box with a radioactive element and a poison that activates if the element decays, the feline is both alive and dead until someone opens the box.

But now Yale scientists have given the cat a second box. No, not a cat box.

“This cat lives or dies in two boxes at once,” a release about the new experiment read, “which is a marriage of the idea of Schrödinger’s cat and another central concept of quantum physics: entanglement. Entanglement allows a local observation to change the state of a distant object instantaneously. Einstein once called it “spooky action at a distance,” and in this case it allows a cat state to be distributed in different spatial modes.”

I guess there’s more than one way to kill a cat. Or not kill a cat.