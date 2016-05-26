Our inside look at why Verizon is bidding on Yahoo

Verizon’s interest in acquiring Yahoo has become something of a joke in certain quarters–witness Bloomberg ‘s mocking podcast from last month. To some analysts, the telco giant’s DNA doesn’t square with the capabilities required to succeed in media, a world driven by creative instincts and red-carpet dazzle.

To get to the bottom of the puzzle, we talked with the top brass at Verizon, including chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam; executive vice president Marni Walden, who leads innovation and new business; and AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, who sold AOL to Verizon for $4.4 billion last year. Read our #longreads feature on Verizon’s media ambitions, and judge for yourself whether the telco stands a chance against the likes of video leaders Netflix, Hulu, Google, and Facebook.