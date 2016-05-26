All-glass iPhone coming in 2017, confirms Apple supplier

Rumors of an all-glass iPhone have been swirling for months but they’ve just been confirmed by a prominent Apple supplier. Allen Horng, the CEO of Catcher Technology, which has been making the chassis for the iPhone for years, said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting that Apple will make its 2017 iPhone with a glass casing reinforced by a metal frame, reports Forbes. He added that it’s an expensive process requiring “advanced processing technology.