Shoppable videos soon coming to Facebook

Next month, Facebook will be testing a new advertising format: shoppable videos. If you like the couch in the ad you’re watching, you can click on it to be taken directly to a website where you can purchase it. This is something you can already do on YouTube and this new strategy appears to be a way for Facebook to encroach on Google’s market dominance over web advertising. To vie for advertisers’ dollars, Facebook is playing up its superior data about users’ identities, allowing companies to deliver ads that are highly tailored.