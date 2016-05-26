Morning intelligence 

• Billionaire Peter Thiel broke his silence about his financial support (to the tune of $10 million) of Hulk Hogan’s privacy lawsuit against Gawker Media, which outed Thiel as gay in 2007. “It’s less about revenge and more about specific deterrence,” he told the New York Times .

• Electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn laid off 60,000 factory workers in China and replaced them with robots.

• In an unconventional turn, Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders and Republican candidate Donald Trump may debate each other before the California primary on June 7.

• Happily, smoking in the U.S. continues to decline, with just 15.1% of adults using cigarettes in 2015. In 1997, more than 25% of adults smoked.