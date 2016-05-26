Apple is interested in building the gas stations of the future

The company’s electric car plans are moving beyond just designing vehicles, reports Reuters. The company is now also looking to build the infrastructure to support the brave new world of electric vehicles that will flood our roads in the not too distant future. Specifically, Apple is reportedly investigating how to build electric charging stations for vehicles. The lack of a network of public charging stations across the nation is seen as a key barrier to EV adoption. In Apple’s home state of California alone an estimate by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory revealed the state will need 13 to 25 times the 8,000 charging stations it now has to support the 1 million EVs expected to be on the road in 2020.