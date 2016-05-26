Snapchat raises another $1.81 billion as revenue forecasts leak

The huge investment round was revealed in recent SEC filings, says TechCrunch. The Series F financing came from investors including General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, T. Rowe Price, Lone Pine, and Fidelity, among others. Though the SEC filings don’t reveal the total valuation of the company, TechCrunch estimates it’s now close to $20 billion. The website also obtained a leaked pitch deck that reveals Snapchat is forecasting $250 to $350 million in revenue in 2016 and $500 million to $1 billion in revenue in 2017.