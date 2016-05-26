Here’s how many ad networks publishers should be working with to maximize revenue

A new report from Twitter-owned MoPub, an ad exchange platform, says its recent study shows more than half of premium publishers tend to work with two to five ad networks, thus maximizing revenue. “If you work with too many ad networks, it’s a pain to manage the business relationship and the SDKs can get super heavy,” Elain Szu, a senior manager of exchange marketing at Twitter, told TechCrunch. “On the other hand, if you work with too few networks, you’re limiting the number of ad sources you have and not maximizing your ad revenue.”