advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Republicans hope to kill the FCC’s set-top box plan and net neutrality in one go

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Their means of attack is via the House Appropriations Committee fiscal year 2017 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations bill, released yesterday, reports Ars Technica. The bill, if passed, would see the FCC’s budget cut by $69 million. It also “prohibits the FCC from implementing the net neutrality order until certain court cases are resolved” and “requires the FCC to refrain from further activity of the recently proposed set-top box rule until a study is completed.” House GOP members tried to kill net neutrality in last year’s budget bill as well, at which time President Obama suggested Republicans stop using budget bills to enact “unrelated ideological provisions.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life