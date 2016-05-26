Trump and Ryan talked on phone Wednesday night, but still no endorsement

House Speaker Paul Ryan has been holding off on endorsing GOP front-runner Donald Trump, even as many GOP power players and donors have fallen in line behind the candidate. The two men reportedly had a “good conversation” about “party unity,” but a Ryan endorsement wasn’t discussed.

Bloomberg cites party insiders saying that a Ryan endorsement is “imminent,” but the longer Ryan waits the more uncertainty he creates in the party and among donors. This could negatively affect both Trump’s chances in November, and those of GOP Congressional candidates.

News also broke late Wednesday that the Trump campaign has dismissed national political director Rick Wiley. The former Scott Walker campaign manager was hired just last month, but was said to have been in a turf war with campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.