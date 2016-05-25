Hillary ignored and didn’t report suspected hack attempts on her personal email server

That’s the finding of a new State Department probe into the Democratic presidential front-runner’s use of a personal email server to conduct classified state department business. Clinton and her staff suspected on at least two occasions that the email server had been hacked, but didn’t report it.

Using a private email server for state business is not against the law, the report says, but failing to report suspected hacks violates State Department rules. Clinton also ignored staffers who urged her to move the email account back inside a secure government perimeter. Staffers were ordered not to talk about the email security issues.

A Wednesday evening piece in the New York Times points out that the new findings could further erode the already-shaky trust many Americans place in the candidate. Yep. (Source: Washington Times)