GitHub reveals its diversity numbers

The code-sharing community has joined the growing number of tech companies that release staff breakdowns by race, gender, and other factors. As is often the case, GitHub’s figures show that the company is mostly male and white—although female employees now make up 36% of its workforce, up from 21% in 2014.
Also as usual, the stats have resulted in a self-assessment that’s humble, not triumphant. “We need to become more diverse to better represent and understand the variety of perspectives and experiences our users bring to our platform,” GitHub says.