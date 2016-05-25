WSJ: Walgreens didn’t validate Theranos’ tech

Executives didn’t properly validate Theranos’ blood-testing machines before committing to rolling out thousands of centers across the country, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal . How did this oversight happen?

Reporters from the Journal suggest that Walgreens may have decided to make a gamble to pursue growth. Moreover, some execs might have been comforted by supermarket chain Safeway’s involvement with Theranos.

The moral of the story? We can’t stop startups from making all kinds of wild claims. But we can demand to see evidence.