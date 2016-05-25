advertisement
Allstate will sell insurance for Airbnb hosts

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

The new product, called HostAdvantage, will fill gaps that appear in current policies when holders rent their homes on a short-term basis for $50 per month (say, your guests set fire to your kitchen). Allstate will offer it in six states in August.

