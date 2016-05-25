Twitter’s 2016 plan: Make its core product better

Twitter held its annual sharebolder meeting this afternoon and tried to make the case that its future looks good. The company is in the midst of a turnaround, and wants to really show the world that it’s both relevant and thriving.
At the meeting co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey began by describing the company’s five main priorities:
• Refining the core [being a microblogging platform]: “making it simpler and more powerful”
• Live-streaming video: focusing on Periscope and live sports
• Creators/influencers: fostering the people who “create and shape culture”
• Safety: “making sure people feel safe on our platform”
• Developers: Providing for those who build atop the service
Today news broke that the company is reportedly halting its commerce team. Though this was not brought up at the meeting, Dorsey emphasized the need to refocus on the company’s core. Part of this is in education—”[telling] the why of Twitter; how to use Twitter.”
Just as important, however, is making sure existing Twitter users still feel good about the service. Dorsey fielded questions from shareholders, some about the business and others more tangential. The first questions were about the company’s finances and what its developers do. One woman recommended new features—including in-app payment and image search. Another asked whether the company would consider being acquired.
For all the questions, Dorsey and CFO Anthony Noto didn’t go into too many specifics, but were sure to thank the shareholders for their interest and use. Their goal seemed to be to better explain what Twitter is now. Says Dorsey, the company is working on “building an experience that people want to use everyday.”