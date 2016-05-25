Twitter’s 2016 plan: Make its core product better

Twitter held its annual sharebolder meeting this afternoon and tried to make the case that its future looks good. The company is in the midst of a turnaround , and wants to really show the world that it’s both relevant and thriving.

At the meeting co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey began by describing the company’s five main priorities:

• Refining the core [being a microblogging platform]: “making it simpler and more powerful”

• Live-streaming video: focusing on Periscope and live sports

• Creators/influencers: fostering the people who “create and shape culture”

• Safety: “making sure people feel safe on our platform”

• Developers: Providing for those who build atop the service