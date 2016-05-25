Study: Most Americans wouldn’t enroll in a clinical trial

A sobering new survey from cancer center Memorial Sloan Kettering of more than 1,500 patients and nearly 600 doctors found the following results:

• Only 35% of Americans are “likely” to enroll in a clinical trial

• 55% were concerned about side effects and safety

• 48% were put off by the inconvenience, namely the location of the trial

• 34% expressed fears of feeling like “guinea pigs”

That suggests a need for mobile-based trials, which are far more convenient for participants. But it remains to be seen whether researchers can effectively communicate privacy risks and informed consent via a smartphone. Read more about the survey here.