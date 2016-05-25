Buy button death knell: Twitter reportedly halts commerce team

Twitter is reportedly no longer putting its stock in in-app purchases, a project former CEO Dick Costolo introduced. According to sources speaking with BuzzFeed News , the social media company has stopped product development of many of its e-commerce programs, including its “Buy” button and product page s.

Many of the people on this team have left the company and others have joined onto other projects, say the sources.

This comes as Twitter fights to remain relevant. Though the company saw modest user increases in its last earnings report, it missed its revenue target. Now it seems the company is focusing on rebuilding its core product rather than focusing on other extraneous revenue streams.