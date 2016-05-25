How can universities make money? Massive deals with shoe companies

Under Armour just signed a deal with UCLA that will pay the university $280 million over the next 15 years — an industry record. In a tweet, the athletic wear company referred to the agreement as the merging of two great brands.
#BruinProud to announce a historic 15-year footwear/apparel deal with @underarmour. #TeamUA https://t.co/oDON7OmKi2https://t.co/bzf7OZDrRb
— UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) May 24, 2016
As Business of Fashion reports, big deals between shoe companies and universities are nothing new.
Ohio State earlier this year signed a 15-year, $252 million deal with Nike and Texas’ agreement with Nike is worth $250 million. Michigan’s new deal with Nike could be worth up to $173 million…
So how do we tackle America’s higher education funding crisis? The answer seems to be to just nab enormous contracts with shoe brands.