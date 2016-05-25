Slack has 3M users and it’s probably only the beginning

Using the office communication and productivity app Slack is all the rage. In fact, according to the company, it now has more than 3 million daily active users, reports Recode. That’s up from 2 million late last year.
While Slack continues to gain in popularity, so too will companies try to digitally connect their employees to similar systems, which offer a variety of features. For instance Qualtrics, a billion dollar Utah-based company, has a proprietary Slack-like system that even gives employees access to overhead office cameras.