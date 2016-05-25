Employers, stop referring to employees as “millennials”

I am a millennial. Thanks to countless think pieces and one editor who asked me, “the resident youth,” for a contemporary band comparable to The Beatles (my obvious answer: One Direction), I know this to be true. I am a millennial, and I am working at my fourth big-boy job out of college.

Yet according to the tweet above, that’s impossible. Surely I, a self-identifying member of the generation stealing from Gen X’s honey pot, must still be working at entry level. If I can’t remember life before Facebook (FWIW, I can), I’ll never advance to mid- or senior-level millennial.

Looks like I’m stuck looking for the next job needing six years experience to grab coffee and make copies.