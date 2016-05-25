Instagram cuts off third-party apps which do what Instagram won’t

Over at its blog, Flipboard has an item about Instagram’s decision to cut off access to its photo streams by third-party apps and services as of June 1. You’ll still be able to do stuff like sharing individual photos or flipping them into a Flipboard magazine. But it will no longer be possible for Flipboard or other apps to serve as alternative interfaces for Instagram in its entirety.
The news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise: Instagram would rather you use its own app, giving it control over the experience (and the ability to monetize your eyeballs via ads). And the service’s owner, Faceboook, made a similar move years ago, killing a number of third-party Facebook clients. But given that Instagram has only a rudimentary website and no tablet-optimized apps at all, it’s still a shame.