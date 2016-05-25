advertisement
Instagram cuts off third-party apps which do what Instagram won’t

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Over at its blog, Flipboard has an item about Instagram’s decision to cut off access to its photo streams by third-party apps and services as of June 1. You’ll still be able to do stuff like sharing individual photos or flipping them into a Flipboard magazine. But it will no longer be possible for Flipboard or other apps to serve as alternative interfaces for Instagram in its entirety.

The news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise: Instagram would rather you use its own app, giving it control over the experience (and the ability to monetize your eyeballs via ads). And the service’s owner, Faceboook, made a similar move years ago, killing a number of third-party Facebook clients. But given that Instagram has only a rudimentary website and no tablet-optimized apps at all, it’s still a shame.

